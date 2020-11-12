Disney reveals Tyler Perry will produce 'Sister Act 3' starring Whoopi Goldberg

The news comes more than two decades after Goldberg starred as Deloris Van Cartier in the original film as well as the 1993 sequel.

ATLANTA — “Oh Happy Day” is a popular song performed in “Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit” and fans are rejoicing after learning that the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, is teaming up with mega producer Tyler Perry for the next installment

The news comes more than two decades after Goldberg starred as Deloris Van Cartier in the original film as well as the 1993 sequel.

Disney announced the production in the making during its #DisneyInvestorDay Thursday afternoon.

“Sister Act 3 is in development! @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus,” the company revealed in a tweet.

The reaction to the news came with instant nostalgia and mixed feelings about popular film getting a new life.

Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤 @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Back in October, Goldberg teased the possibility of “Sister Act 3” being greenlit during an episode of The View.

"Couple years ago, they didn't want to do it and now it seems that people are really talking about it like it is something that people want to see, so it's great," Goldberg said.

Later during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Goldberg said they were working diligently to "get the gang together and come back."