Dave Chappelle announces New Year's Eve show in Columbus

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Columbus for a New Year's Eve performance.

Tickets for his Dec. 31 show at the Schottenstein Center will go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

According to the press release, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

All phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and may access their phones at designated unlocking stations.