Gahanna's Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival returning in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Gahanna has announced the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival will return this June.
The festival will run from June 17-19 and tickets are on sale now.
“We couldn’t be happier to have the full-scale Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival back to its rightful place on the third weekend of June,” said Lori Kappes, Executive Director for Visit Gahanna. “Our committee has already been planning the event for months now and we have incredible regional and national blues and jazz acts in the lineup, in addition to the wonderful local talent we have right here in Central Ohio.”
The Creekside Blues & Jazz festival was canceled in 2020 in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. A scaled-back version was held in September for 2021.
Below is a list of headliners for each stage over the weekend. To purchase tickets, click here.
Headliners for the Blues Stage
- Tee Dee Young on Friday at 9:30 p.m. Tee Dee Young is a blues legend of his own time – his dynamic stage presence, exciting harmony and energy will put you in the mood for dancing. He has opened up/performed with legendary Blues and R&B musicians like Johnny Rawls, Guitar Shorty, Jackson Five, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and many others.
- Selwyn Birchwood on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Selwyn is a groundbreaking young blues visionary who released his third album Living In A Burning House in 2021. He calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues” featuring his unvarnished vocals, electrifying guitar and lap steel playing and bandmembers including Regi Oliver’s driving baritone save and bass, drums and keyboards.
- Veronica Lewis on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Veronica is a teenage prodigy, piano player, singer and prolific songwriter who is “changing the game and upping the ante,” says American Blues Scene. With the release of her critically acclaimed, chart-topping debut album “You Ain’t Unlucky,” she is bringing new generation back under the big old revival tent that is Blues and Roots rock and roll.
Headliners for the Jazz Stage
- Urban Jazz Coalition on Friday at 9:30 p.m. UJC has had three consecutive releases achieving “Top 30” status on multiple contemporary jazz charts. JazzTimes Magazine award-winning columnist, Brian Soergel has described UJC’s sound as “flush with rhythmic grooves, funky bass lines and beautiful melodies.”
- Shayna Steele on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. With a voice that the London Jazz News says “unleashes enough voltage to light up the West End,” Ms. Steele has sung on Broadway (Hairspray and Rent) and with Bette Midler, Rhianna and Kelly Clarkson. She recently went out on her own with the release of her third studio album Watch Me Fly following the huge success of her album Rise, which reached #3 on the U.S. iTunes Jazz Charts.
- Honey and Blue on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. A self-described blend of pop and soul, Honey and Blue is fronted by singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber. The band most recently released their full-length album Bloom. Their Tiny Desk performance of ‘Picture Perfect’ was featured on NPR.org.