COSI reopens, announces community 'Celebration of Science' event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) museum officially reopened on June 3.
The science museum has been closed since March 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to reopen multiple times during the year but kept getting delayed.
COSI was recently voted as the #1 Science Museum in the country in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest for the second year in a row.
It announced the citywide ‘Celebration of Science Day’ to recognize and honor the role that science has played in our lives during the pandemic, and the critical importance of science. The event will take place on June 5.
“This past year has truly elevated the role and importance that science plays in society and for world safety. Science has not only made it possible for people across the world to reunite with their loved ones after an isolating 15 months. Moreover, science is single-handedly responsible for society opening up again. We are thrilled to be able to leverage science to safely reopen our doors to the community,” COSI CEO and President Dr. Frederic Bertley said. “This ‘Celebration of Science Day’ is a fun and engaging way for people to show their appreciation for science as we and the rest of society open our doors.”
Visit the COSI website for more details and to take part in all the science fun.
COSI guest guidelines:
- COSI is following state and federal mask guidelines and will not require face masks for fully vaccinated guests.
- A V-C Photohydroionization air sterilization system was installed in the COSI building. It uses ultraviolet light to destroy germs, viruses and bacteria.
- All COSI Members and guests are required to make a reservation online in advance to visit COSI. A confirmation email will be sent with the reservation date. Guests may enter at any time on their chosen day.