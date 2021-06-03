COSI reopens, announces community 'Celebration of Science' event

It announced the citywide ‘Celebration of Science Day’ to recognize and honor the role that science has played in our lives during the pandemic, and the critical importance of science. The event will take place on June 5.



“This past year has truly elevated the role and importance that science plays in society and for world safety. Science has not only made it possible for people across the world to reunite with their loved ones after an isolating 15 months. Moreover, science is single-handedly responsible for society opening up again. We are thrilled to be able to leverage science to safely reopen our doors to the community,” COSI CEO and President Dr. Frederic Bertley said. “This ‘Celebration of Science Day’ is a fun and engaging way for people to show their appreciation for science as we and the rest of society open our doors.”