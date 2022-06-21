Gateway Film Center offering free movies Tuesday, Wednesday afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're looking to take a break from the heat in the next two days but not break the bank, you can catch a movie and grab a popcorn at one Columbus-area theater — all for free.
The Gateway Film Center is offering up free screenings Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
The deal, which is in partnership with Columbus City Council, also includes one free complimentary popcorn.
Film selections at the theater include:
- Lightyear (2022)
- Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
- Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
- Brian and Charles (2022)
- The Lost Girls (2022)
- A Chiara (2022) on Tuesday only
- Panda! Go Panda! (1972) on Wednesday only
Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s this week and in addition to the movie screenings, the city is opening up cooling stations for residents at several community centers.
The cooling centers will be open from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at Barnett, Beatty, Dodge, Douglas, Glenwood, Linden and Marion Franklin. For a complete list of centers, visit ColumbusRecParks.com/CommunityCenters.
Columbus Public Health reminds residents of ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather:
- Drink plenty of water. Do not wait until you are thirsty.
- Stay in air conditioning whenever possible. If you do not have an air conditioner, use movie theatres, malls, libraries, and other public places that are cool. (If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask.),
- Avoid beverages with alcohol, caffeine, and sugar because they will dehydrate you.
- Eat light meals.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Avoid strenuous activities and limit them to morning and evening hours.
- Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
- Check on family members, friends and neighbors.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.