Gateway Film Center offering free movies Tuesday, Wednesday afternoons

Free movies and popcorn: Gateway Film Center offers a break from the heat this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're looking to take a break from the heat in the next two days but not break the bank, you can catch a movie and grab a popcorn at one Columbus-area theater — all for free.

The Gateway Film Center is offering up free screenings Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.

The deal, which is in partnership with Columbus City Council, also includes one free complimentary popcorn.

Film selections at the theater include:

Lightyear (2022)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Brian and Charles (2022)

The Lost Girls (2022)

A Chiara (2022) on Tuesday only

Panda! Go Panda! (1972) on Wednesday only

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s this week and in addition to the movie screenings, the city is opening up cooling stations for residents at several community centers.

The cooling centers will be open from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at Barnett, Beatty, Dodge, Douglas, Glenwood, Linden and Marion Franklin. For a complete list of centers, visit ColumbusRecParks.com/CommunityCenters.

Columbus Public Health reminds residents of ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather: