Columbus Italian Festival returns in October

The Columbus Italian Festival is returning in 2021 and WBNS-10TV is proud to be front and center at the event serving as the main media sponsor.

The date of the first Italian festival was set for the weekend of Sept. 20 and 21 in 1980. The location chosen was the most central and accessible possible, the Lausche Building on the Ohio State Fairgrounds. In 1999, the Columbus Italian Festival was moved to its current home on the grounds of St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church. As one of Columbus’ premier festivals it now annually attracts over 35,000 visitors. Read more >>