Central Ohio summer camps finalizing COVID-19 protocols ahead of health guideline changes

Summer camps are making changes ahead of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer camps are making changes ahead of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across Ohio.

Kids planning to attend football camps at Ohio State University this summer will begin a youth camp on June 1. The camp will emphasize the fundamentals of the sport.

Camp leaders said this camp will not be overnight and will be 'no contact' to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students 12 and up who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to take masks off outside. Campers will be divided into small groups.

One big change campers and parents will see for a variety of camps is no walk-up registration. Other camps like art and academic camps are trying to keep students outside more to allow access to fresh air.

At the Columbus School for Girls summer camp, students will spend more time outside. Heavy cleaning and health screenings will also be done.

A variety of art camps at the Columbus Museum of Art will allow eight students per class with all students wearing masks.