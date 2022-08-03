Breakaway Music Festival returning to Columbus in August

The festival, founded in 2013, will be held at Historic Crew Stadium from August 26–27.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Organizers for the Breakaway Music Festival announced a return to Columbus in August along with four other cities.

The festival is also returning to Grand Rapids, Mich. and Charlotte, N.C. along with two new locations: Kansas City, Mo. and California.

“2022 will see Breakaway expand into two amazing regions. With the addition of Kansas City and finally traveling to California, we feel like we’ve truly made a leap to becoming a national brand,” said Breakaway Music Festival Co-founder Adam Lynn. “We’re excited to keep on sharing this amazing experience with more and more fans across the country.”

Headliners and additional artists will be announced at a later date.