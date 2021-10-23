Coldplay invites boy celebrating 6th birthday on stage at Climate Pledge Arena concert in Seattle

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin spotted the boy in the crowd whose mother was dressed in an elephant costume and holding a sign.

SEATTLE — A young boy celebrating his birthday got the experience of a lifetime at Friday night's Coldplay concert at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

After the second to last song of the concert, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin spotted the boy in the crowd whose mother was dressed in an elephant costume and holding a sign.

"Did I see a sign saying it was your sixth birthday?" Martin said into the microphone pointing to the boy and his mother. "Do you want to come up here?"

Martin brought the young boy, Patrick, on stage in the final stages of the concert.

"Let me show you what it's like to be a rockstar," Martin told Patrick.

Martin whispered something in Patrick's ear and then Patrick spoke into the microphone and said, "What's up, Seattle?"

The crowd roared with applause.

Patrick and his mother then got to hang out on the stage during Coldplay's final song.

Thank you Seattle, thank you Patrick. That was absolutely AWESOME. 🤍💚💙 PH pic.twitter.com/PjiZSS5yxp — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 23, 2021