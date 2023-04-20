'Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show' coming to Columbus this summer

"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!" will be performed on June 30 and July 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Bluey," the Emmy-award-winning children's show, is taking its act to the Palace Theatre in Columbus this summer.

Fans will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heeler family embarks on their first live theater show in the country.

The show will feature puppetry, live actors and iconic sets.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey first launched in Australia in 2018 and has been a global hit since.

There will be four shows at the Palace Theatre:

June 30 at 6 p.m.

July 1 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

