Blake Shelton, Keith Urban headline 2-day concert on Put-In-Bay this August

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Country music stars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will perform at Put-In-Bay this summer during a 2-night event.

"Bash on the Bay" is planned for Aug. 25-26 at the Put-In-Bay airport.

Blake Shelton will headline Wednesday, Aug. 25. Supporting acts on the first night include Runaway June, Cale Dodds, John King and Cumberland Run.

Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes, Cory Farley and The Outliers will perform on the Aug. 26 along with Keith Urban.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, March 26 through eTix.com.