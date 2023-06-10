BalletMet returns for 46th season with 'On Stage' program

"On Stage" kicks off with "Nine Sinatra Songs" from famed choreographer Twyla Tharp and finishes out with "The Times Are Racing" from Justin Peck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Oct. 13, BalletMet returns for its 46th season with "On Stage," a mixed-repertory program of three short ballets.

"There's not a point shoe in sight," said Edwaard Liang, artistic director of BalletMet of the collection which may challenge the idea some may have of what 'ballet' is. "It really showcases our dancers and the spectrum of the types of ballets that we show and bring to Columbus, Ohio."

"On Stage" kicks off with "Nine Sinatra Songs" from famed choreographer Twyla Tharp and finishes out with "The Times Are Racing" from Justin Peck, known for, among other accomplishments, choreographing Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of "West Side Story."

"The second piece is 'Vespers' by Ulysses Dove," said Liang, "and I know the audience is going to be swept away in its power."

Known for his work with Alvin Ailey and the American Dance theater, Ulysses Dove was a dancer and choreographer who passed away in 1996. For the past several years, his brother Alfred Dove has acted as administrator of Ulysses' work. "Vespers" marks the second time that Alfred, whose home is in central Ohio, has worked with BelletMet.

"My brother wanted to do a piece about our relatives," explained Alfred Dove of the inspiration behind "Vespers." "He tells of a story of six women having a prayer service, a vespers service, and just revealing the triumphs of their lives, the pain, the tragedy, the enmities - everything that they were living through. So, it's really about the triumphs of women and all the battles that they have to go through to be well and whole."

After "On Stage," the 2023-2024 season of BalletMet continues with the holiday favorite "The Nutcracker" in December, the return of "Alice" in February, "Asian Voices" in March and "Romeo and Juliet" with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in April.

"I'm very happy to have this ambitious but yet accessible program and season for our community," said Liang. "I know that people are going to tap and dance their way back to their cars and out of the theater. The whole program is different voices, different ways to tell stories but, ultimately, is the power and the joy of dance."