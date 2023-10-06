New rides, restaurants open at Kings Island

The new ancient-themed amusement park section features three rides and two restaurants for families to enjoy.

CINCINNATI — Adventure Port, Kings Island's newest themed area, officially opened up to visitors on Saturday.

The 364-acre amusement and water park near Cincinnati made the announcement of the area last year, saying that Adventure Port builds upon the same themes as the classic ride "Adventure Express," where visitors are taken through an old, ancient mine shaft.

Kings Island describes the park addition as, "an ancient civilization with its mighty city carved out of stone." The new rides are meant to take on the thrill of an adventure in an ancient city.

“Over the past several months I’ve been truly amazed to see how this area of the park has been transformed into telling an immersive story of adventure and exploration,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “The rides we’ve added are a perfect complement to the park’s offerings, and we took advantage of the new area to continue to showcase the quality of our food and beverage offering.”

Adventure Port is located between Coney Mall and Action Zone.

One of the new rides, "Sol Spin," sends visitors flying 60 feet through the air at 25 mph. The ride appears as an immense ancient sun disk.

"Cargo Loco," the other new ride, allows guests to ride in shipping barrels that send them spinning around and around.

Additionally, two new restaurants were added to the themed area. "The Mercado" takes on the look of an old boat dock and celebrates cultures coming together, according to the website.

"Enrique's" is a quick grab-and-go stop for those in a hurry that offers tacos, salads, burrito bowls and sides.