'A Christmas Story' House hosting meet-and-greet event in Cleveland with Scut Farkus actor Zack Ward

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

CLEVELAND — One of the most well-known movie bullies of all time is making his return to Northeast Ohio.

Zack Ward, the actor who portrayed Scut Farkus in 1983’s A Christmas Story, will be holding a meet-and-greet event with fans in Cleveland later this month.

It’s all set to happen at the iconic movie house – which is currently up for sale – at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Ward will be taking photos and signing autographs in an effort to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his dad who is currently living with the disease.

Prices have not yet been revealed.

Ready to go toe-to-toe with Scut Farkus? We triple dog dare you! Join actor Zack Ward [tag using Zack Wardon Saturday,... Posted by A Christmas Story House on Friday, December 2, 2022

Ward returned to his legendary role in this year’s A Christmas Story Christmas sequel, which was released on HBO Max last month.

The iconic Cleveland house, meanwhile, has also been making national headlines in recent weeks as its current owner, Brian Jones, officially put the property on the market – which 3News was first to break back on Nov. 14.

Controversy surrounding the sale surfaced, however, after TMZ posted video of Jones confronting Ward’s co-star, actor Yano Anaya, outside of the house.

"Leave now! Get away from my property," Jones tells Anaya. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"

Anaya, who portrayed bully Grover Dill in the original film, had expressed possible interest in purchasing the house with other members of the cast.

“Of course it would be a beautiful thing for the entire cast to run the operations of it, but there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to happen," Anaya said during an interview with 3News' Neil Fischer during a meet-and-greet event at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted on Nov. 15. "It’s up for sale, so anybody can grab it right now. So we don’t know. We’re just going to stay positive no matter what.”

When Fischer pressed for more about the possibility of cast members trying to move forward to put together an offer, Anaya offered this additional statement: “I foresee it happening, sure. I mean, it just makes sense. Why not? But it’s still in the talks. There’s five, six, seven of us and we all want to do it as a family. You know what I mean? It just makes sense to do it as a group so that we all have a stake in it. It’s also about the fans. It really, truly is. Without the fans, it would’ve never been there.”

You can watch our full interview with Anaya below:

Jones, meanwhile, has apologized for what happened.

"I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house," he reportedly told TMZ.

The sale includes all associated properties like the neighboring Bumpus House, gift shop and museum. An asking price, however, has not been listed as Jones previously told 3News he's looking for the right buyer.