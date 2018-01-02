Police ID man, woman killed in west Columbus shooting; newborn remains critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus police said two people were killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in west Columbus on Monday night.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South Hague Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims at the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 23-year-old Keith Brian Williams III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marlazia Lashonda Jones-Mattox, 21, was transported by to Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m., according to police.

Police say Jones-Mattox was also 35 weeks pregnant. Doctors were able to deliver her baby boy, who is currently in critical condition at Nationwide's Children's Hospital.

A third victim, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Mount Carmel West Hospital and is currently in very critical condition, according to police.

Columbus Police say there are no suspects identified at this time. Detectives are looking for a silver or grey, mid-size SUV that was seen leaving the scene. The SUV may have several bullet holes in the passenger side, police say

This is the city's 2nd and 3rd homicide in 2018.