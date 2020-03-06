Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus to cheer on athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite general spectators being prohibited from the Arnold Sports Festival, Arnold Schwarzenegger is keeping spirits up for the event.

“We can’t have any spectators. It’s all family members and coaches and stuff like that. So, of course I'm unhappy, but under the circumstances, this is the best we can do,” Schwarzenegger told 10TV. “The most important thing is that the athletes have a chance to compete.”

Ohio's top health official issued an order Thursday restricting most spectators from the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears, following two days of back-and-forth debate with festival organizers.

Advertisement - Story continues below

“Even though it's very depressing that we don't have spectators here — that we couldn't bring spectators in here — but at the same time, it's really exciting,” Schwarzenegger said, watching and cheering on athletes competing.

Amid the precautions over virus fears, Schwarzenegger referred to this saying: “Caution is always better than feeling sorry after the fact.”

“Maybe it was overly cautious, but we stay with the rules,” he said. “You won't hear much complaint out of me.”